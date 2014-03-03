(Adds analyst quote, details on Penn)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, March 3 Microsoft Corp on
Monday put pugnacious pollster and political adviser Mark Penn
in charge of strategy but left company watchers uncertain what
exactly his new role will entail.
In the newly created job of chief strategy officer, Penn's
"blend of data analysis and creativity" will be applied across
new product areas and strategic investments, not just marketing,
new Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella told employees in a
memo.
The shift for 60-year-old Penn, who made his name advising
President Bill Clinton, theoretically gives him more power to
sway Microsoft's direction. But it also means he relinquishes
direct control of marketing, which will be taken over by
Microsoft veteran Chris Capossela.
It is not clear if the new job is a promotion or a sideways
move for Penn.
"I would say both," said Ted Schadler, an analyst at tech
research firm Forrester. "He doesn't own the advertising budget
as Chris Capossela as chief marketing officer now does. But he,
along with Eric Rudder, will chart the future of the company,
Mark using market evidence and Eric using developer and business
development."
Rudder, another longtime Microsoft executive who runs the
company's technology strategy, is to take over business
development from Tony Bates, who Nadella said would leave the
company.
Bates was an internal rival to Nadella in the five-month
race to succeed previous CEO Steve Ballmer, which was wrapped up
in February with Nadella's appointment.
SCROOGLED
Penn, who has advised co-founder Bill Gates for two decades
and joined Microsoft full time in 2012, is best known in the
company for the 'Don't Get Scroogled!' campaign, which aims to
make consumers wary of Google Inc's use of personal
information but has not dented the search engine leader's global
dominance.
Penn, who pioneered rapid-feedback polling of voters in
elections and policy setting in the 1990s, has a history of
hard-hitting tactics. In 2008 he caused a stir with a doom-laden
ad casting doubt on Barack Obama's ability to handle the "3 a.m.
phone call," which aired in support of his Democratic
presidential primary challenger, Hillary Clinton.
Previously CEO of public relations firm Burson-Marsteller,
Penn has also advised Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford,
former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Israeli
Prime Minister Menachem Begin.
Penn will remain a member of Microsoft's 14-person senior
leadership team, reporting directly to Nadella, but it is
unclear exactly how his advice will be put into practice.
Previously, Penn shared leadership of Microsoft's
centralized advertising and media operations with marketing
chief Tami Reller. Nadella said Reller is set to leave the
company in the coming months after handing over the marketing
group to Capossela.
