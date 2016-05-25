BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
HELSINKI May 25 Microsoft Corp will stop designing and manufacturing mobile phones, Finland's Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on its website citing an unnamed source.
A spokesman for Microsoft Finland declined to comment on the report which said the company had invited its Finland-based phone developers to a meeting in Espoo on Wednesday.
The U.S. company entered the phone business in 2014 by buying Finnish firm Nokia's once-dominant handset unit for about $7.2 billion.
It failed to turn the business around and took a $7.5 billion writedown last year.
This month Microsoft announced a sale of its entry-level feature phones business for $350 million, but said it would continue to develop its Lumia smartphones. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.