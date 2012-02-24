* MSFT March $27 puts stand out
* March $27 puts have low probability of moving by expiry
By Doris Frankel
Feb 24 Investors worried about a big drop
in Microsoft shares over the next few weeks appear to be picking
up insurance in the software giant.
Microsoft Corp hit levels not seen since April 2008
earlier this week, and the stock is up 21 percent since the
beginning of the year, bringing out unusually high interest in
the options market from investors.
The option activity popped up early on Friday and in the put
contracts with a strike price far below the value of the stock,
which ended 0.35 percent higher at $31.48.
The U.S. equity market has performed well all year, with
the S&P 500 index rising 8 percent in 2012. Technology shares
have led the way, particularly big-cap names, as the Nasdaq 100
is up 14 percent so far this year.
The transactions involved the puts, giving the right to sell
the stock at $27 each by March 16 expiration, a 14 percent
decline for the shares in the next three weeks. But these
out-of-the-money puts have such a low probability of being
profitable they could be seen as no better than a lottery
ticket.
"We are seeing heavy volume from the buy side on Microsoft's
far out-of-the-money puts, particularly the March $27 strike,"
said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.
The $27 strike carried total volume of more than 44,700
contracts traded on Friday, nearly six times their open
interest, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
It does look like the March $27 puts were bought at an
average premium of four cents per contract, said Interactive
Brokers Group option analyst Caitlin Duffy.
"There does not appear to be any obvious catalyst for this
put buying so it could be a big holder of long stock hedging his
position and unwilling to incur a big cost to do so," Kinahan
said.
The March $27 puts have low odds that Microsoft would be
under that strike price by March expiration. These puts appear
to be equivalent to catastrophic insurance and "as such, there
is a low probability of this happening," Kinahan said.
Option traders often look at the delta of the option, which
measures the change in the option price relative to the move in
the underlying stock price.
"The delta of the March $27 put is minus 0.03, which tells
us that the options market is pricing in a 3 percent chance that
the option will be in-the-money by expiration," said Steve
Place, a founder of options analytics firm
investingwithoptions.com.
"The trade may be a hedge initiated by an investor long the
stock or a low-cost, low probability bearish bet on a pullback
in the shares by March expiration," Interactive's Duffy said.
In all, about 99,000 puts and 73,000 calls traded on Friday
in Microsoft, data from Trade Alert showed.