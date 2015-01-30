NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Microsoft's coveted Triple A rating
could come into question and AT&T is likely to lose its Single A
rating after both brand names outlined plans that could see
their leverage surge.
Microsoft, one of only three Triple A rated corporates in
the world, told analysts on its earnings call on Monday that it
wanted to complete its entire US$40bn share buyback programme by
the end of 2016 - a move that analysts and bankers think could
see it almost double its US$28.3bn of outstanding debt with
issuance of about US$25bn over the next two years.
"Microsoft's leverage will likely increase to the
1.3-1.5 times range in the next couple of years, from around 0.8
times, and that will make it hard to justify the Triple A
rating," said Jordan Chalfin, senior technology analyst at
CreditSights.
Microsoft is currently rated Triple A by both Moody's and
S&P and AA+ by Fitch.
On Tuesday, just days before the government disclosed that
AT&T was the largest bidder in its biggest-ever auction of
wireless spectrum, the company served notice to analysts that it
was now comfortable going from being the lowest leveraged
investment-grade telco to possibly more highly geared than
Triple B-plus rated Verizon.
"It is very conceivable that our net debt-to-Ebitda ratio
would go somewhere in between the 2.0 and 2.5 range," said CFO
John Stephens on the earnings call. "We will let the debt rating
agencies deal with it as they see fit. But we are comfortable
with where we are going and we understand the implications."
The moves by both companies reflect an increasing
realisation among the top US corporates that having high ratings
is not as relevant as it used to be, now that all-in yields have
dropped to such lows.
"We expect more companies to leverage up because at this
point in time you can issue a fair amount of debt without really
having a meaningful impact on default risk or spreads," said
Stephen Antczak, head of US credit strategy at Citigroup.
"And it's clear that companies are rewarded by their
shareholders for buying back equity and pursuing acquisitions."
MILD IMPACT
The mild impact, at least on funding costs, of a one-notch
downgrade on either Microsoft or AT&T, can be seen on an all-in
yield basis now that the 10-year Treasury yield has plunged by
more than 40bp in January alone, to around 1.68%.
On Friday, the 30-year Treasury yield hit 2.24%, the lowest
it has ever been.
Even looking at credit spreads, which have widened in recent
months to compensate for the plunge in Treasury yields, the
difference between ratings is minimal.
"Microsoft in 10-years trades at 65bp over Treasuries, while
[Aa1/AA+ rated] Apple trades at 75bp, so in reality saving 10bp
isn't all that much for such a large company," said Scott
Kimball, senior portfolio manager at Taplin Canida & Habacht,
part of the BMO Global group of funds.
The same goes for the difference in dropping from Single A
to Triple B.
AT&T, rated A3/A-/A, had a 3.9% 2024 bond recently trading
at 143bp over Treasuries - just 8bp inside the 151bp level on
Verizon's 3.5% 2024s, which are rated lower at Baa1/BBB+/A-.
Kimball estimates each basis point saves a mere US$100,000
on a US$1bn borrowing.
SPENDING SPREE
AT&T's Stephens expressed hopes last May, when the company
announced a US$49bn acquisition of satellite broadcaster
DirecTV, that the combined company would maintain a Single A
rating.
But since then, AT&T has also bought Mexico's Iusacell and
Nextel, and it bid US$18.2bn in the airwaves auction, the
results of which were announced Friday.
AT&T, like Verizon, has outlined a three-year deleveraging
plan to ratings agencies, but it appears that after having to
compete so aggressively at the spectrum auctions, it has
re-adjusted its expectations about keeping a Single A rating in
the short term.
As for Microsoft, its net leverage is actually negative,
given that it has US$90bn of cash and US$28.3bn of debt
outstanding.
But with US$31.1bn of share buybacks left to do, as well as
about US$10bn each year in dividend payments, Microsoft's gross
leverage - which does not incorporate any cash, even the US$6bn
held in the US - could soar above one time.
S&P puts more emphasis on Microsoft's net leverage, but
bankers and analysts believe Moody's could question why it
should keep its Aaa rating on the company now that it is rushing
through its buyback programme.
"I would definitely think there would be pressure on the
Moody's rating because of their gross debt focus," said a head
of debt capital markets technology origination at one of the
biggest bond houses.
According to CreditSights' Chalfin, Microsoft will use about
US$25bn-$26bn of domestic cash in each of the next two years to
pay for the buybacks and dividends.
"It seems possible that Microsoft could issue around US$25bn
of debt to fund half of its total shareholders returns over the
next two years," he said.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Matthew Davies)