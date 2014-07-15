July 14 Microsoft Corp is planning its
biggest round of job cuts in five years as the software maker
looks to integrate Nokia Oyj's handset unit,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
company's plans.
The reductions, expected to be announced as soon as this
week, could be in the Nokia unit and the parts of Microsoft that
overlap with that business, as well as in marketing and
engineering, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1mcqs14)
The restructuring may end up being the biggest in Microsoft
history, topping the 5,800 jobs cut in 2009, the report said.
Microsoft could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)