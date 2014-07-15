(Adds background, details)
July 14 Microsoft Corp is planning its
biggest round of job cuts in five years as the software maker
looks to integrate Nokia Oyj's handset unit,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
company's plans.
The reductions, expected to be announced as soon as this
week, could be in the Nokia unit and the parts of Microsoft that
overlap with that business, as well as in marketing and
engineering, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1mcqs14)
Since absorbing the handset business of Nokia this spring,
Microsoft has 127,000 employees, far more than rivals Apple Inc
and Google Inc. Wall Street is expecting
Chief Executive Satya Nadella to make some cuts, which would
represent Microsoft's first major layoffs since 2009.
The restructuring may end up being the biggest in Microsoft
history, topping the 5,800 jobs cut in 2009, the report said.
Some of the job cuts will be in marketing departments for
businesses such as the global Xbox team, and among software
testers, while other job cuts may result from changes Nadella is
making to the engineering organization, Bloomberg reported.
Last week, Nadella circulated a memo to employees promising
to "flatten the organization and develop leaner business
processes" but deferred any comment on widely expected job cuts
at the software company.
Nadella said he would address detailed organizational and
financial issues for the company's new financial year, which
started at the beginning of this month, when Microsoft reports
quarterly results on July 22.
Microsoft could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)