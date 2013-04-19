Steven Sinofsky holds a Surface tablet computer as he introduces the new Windows 8 operating system during a promotional event before the launch of Windows 8, in Shanghai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein will leave at the end of the current fiscal year, the company said on Thursday, adding to a lengthy list of top executives who have left the company in recent years.

Following is a list of some of those high-profile departures:

Steven Sinofsky

The highly successful but confrontational head of the Windows unit left abruptly last November by "mutual" agreement.

Ray Ozzie

The software guru tapped by Bill Gates to take over his role as Microsoft's big-picture thinker left to start his own project in 2010.

Stephen Elop

The head of Microsoft's Office unit, its most profitable, took the job of chief executive at Finnish phone maker Nokia NOK1V.HE in 2010.

Robbie Bach

The head of Microsoft's video games and mobile phones unit, credited with launching the Xbox platform, retired as part of a management reshuffle in 2010.

Chris Liddell

Klein's predecessor as CFO left Microsoft in late 2009 for the same job at General Motors (GE.N).

Kevin Johnson

Windows and online head went to run Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) in 2008, largely taking the blame for Microsoft's failed bid to buy Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).

Jeff Raikes

Veteran sales and marketing leader and head of the Office unit left to join the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as CEO in 2008. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Richard Chang)