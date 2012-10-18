* Microsoft fiscal Q1 profit $0.53/shr vs Wall St view
$0.56/shr
* Windows sales fall in tough economy, rise of tablets
* Hopes that Windows 8 next week will ignite PC sales
* Shares fall 1.3 percent after hours
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 18 Microsoft Corp's
quarterly profit fell a greater-than-expected 22 percent, as
sales of computers running its Windows operating system dipped
and some revenue was deferred ahead of upcoming releases of its
core Windows and Office products.
The sharp decline surprised investors, who had
underestimated the effect of weak personal computer sales,
sending Microsoft's shares down 1.3 percent in after-hours
trading.
"To us it seems like the macro conditions certainly
deteriorated and no tech company will be immune to it," said
Trip Chowdhry, analyst at Global Equities Research.
Earlier on Thursday Google Inc reported sharply
lower profit amid slowing advertising, following downbeat
reports from Intel Corp and International Business
Machines Corp this week.
Sales of PCs are expected to fall this year for the first
time since 2001, according to research firm IHS, due to the weak
economy and inability of the latest crop of lightweight laptops
to compete with Apple Inc's iPad.
Microsoft is betting the release of touch-friendly Windows 8
will rev up sales of PCs, laptops and Windows-compatible tablets
as soon as it launches next week, and break Microsoft's heavy
reliance on PC sales for profit.
"I don't control the macro-environment, but there's a huge
opportunity in the explosion of devices," Microsoft Chief
Financial Officer Peter Klein said in an interview. "There's
demand for compelling devices and a connected set of cloud
experiences. That's what Windows 8 is all about."
STEEP DIP
Microsoft, the world's largest software company, said fiscal
first quarter profit fell to $4.47 billion, or 53 cents per
share, from $5.74 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Wall Street had expected earnings of 56 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 8 percent to $16.01 billion, largely caused by
the dip in demand for personal computers running Windows, as
consumers held off new purchases in the tight economy or opted
to buy tablet devices instead.
The revenue decline was exaggerated by Microsoft's deferral
of some $1.36 billion in revenue, chiefly from its Windows unit,
which it will regain next quarter after Windows 8 is launched.
Analysts, anticipating the dip in PC sales and accounting
for the deferred revenue, had called for sales of $16.4 billion.
On the positive side for Microsoft, its fast-growing server
and tools business - whose datacenter 'cloud' services are in
high demand - posted a 12 percent jump in operating profit to
$1.75 billion. Its perennially money-losing online services unit
- containing the Bing search engine and MSN portal - narrowed
its quarterly operating loss by 29 percent to $364 million, as
it increased its share of the search advertising market and cut
costs.
"Investors were not expecting a home run. All expectations
are on the launch of Windows 8 and the entrance into the tablet
market," said Daniel Ives, analyst at FBR Capital Markets. "In
light of the environment, the macro and PC situation, these are
respectable numbers."