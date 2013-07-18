* $900 mln charge for inventory of Surface RT tablets
* Slow PC sales hit Windows business
* Q4 EPS $0.59 versus Street view $0.75
* Shares drop 5 percent after hours
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 18 Microsoft Corp on
Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as slow
personal computer sales ate into its Windows business and the
company took an unexpected $900 million charge for its inventory
of unsold Surface tablets.
The stock fell 5 percent after hours from 5-year highs.
The massive charge underlines the struggles of the world's
largest software company, which last week announced a deep
reorganization to transform itself into a "devices and services"
leader, but is struggling to make mobile computing as attractive
as Apple Inc or Google Inc.
"That's the biggest miss we've ever seen from Microsoft, the
biggest that I could remember," said Brendan Barnicle, an
analyst at Pacific Crest Securities. "It looks like everything
was weak."
Before the sell-off late Thursday, Microsoft shares had
risen 32 percent this year, beating a 19 percent rise in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Microsoft said the $900 million charge was related to its
Surface RT tablet, the version of its tablet running on ARM
Holdings -designed chips. The Surface was meant to
challenge Apple's iPad when it was launched alongside Windows 8
in October, but has not sold well.
Earlier this week, Microsoft said it was drastically cutting
prices and expanding distribution of the model to entice buyers,
reducing the value of Surface devices in its inventory.
"We do know we have to do better, particular in mobile
devices," Amy Hood, Microsoft's new chief financial officer,
said in a telephone interview. "That's a big reason we made the
strategic organizational changes last week."
Microsoft's biggest shake-up in five years, unveiled by
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer last week, creates a single
devices unit for the first time at the company, suggesting that
it will double down on its so-far unsuccessful move into
hardware.
Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft reported fiscal
fourth-quarter profit of 59 cents per share, compared with a 6
cents per share loss in the year-ago quarter when it wrote off
the cost of a failed acquisition.
Wall Street had estimated earnings of 75 cents per share, on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding the
Surface charge, Microsoft reported 66 cents per share profit, a
less drastic miss.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $19.9 billion, helped by sales of
Microsoft's Office suite of applications, but fell short of
analysts' average estimate of $20.7 billion.
Sales of Windows rose slightly, but only because of the
inclusion of some deferred revenue, weighed down by an estimated
11 percent dip in PC sales in the quarter.
Microsoft's Windows 8 has sold more than 100 million
licenses since launching in October, but is struggling to win
over many consumers confused by the new design which is more
suited to tablets than traditional PCs. Acknowledging this,
Microsoft is releasing a revamped version of the system called
Windows 8.1 later this year, which brings back the iconic
'start' button.