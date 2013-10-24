(Adds CFO quote, details on Surface sales)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Oct 24 Microsoft Corp cruised
past Wall Street's quarterly profit and revenue forecasts on
Thursday, helped by strong sales of its Office and server
software to businesses, sending its shares up more than 5
percent after hours.
The world's largest software company is the latest tech firm
to surprise investors with a powerful performance, coming the
same day as Amazon.com Inc eased past average revenue
forecasts.
Technology is proving one of the most resilient sectors in
an uncertain economy, with 84 percent of tech companies beating
earnings estimates for the latest quarter.
Analysts had trimmed profit targets for Microsoft over the
past three months, concerned by the launch of an ambitious
reorganization by retiring Chief Executive Steve Ballmer and the
pricey acquisition of Nokia's handset business, even
as the company's core personal computer market ebbs away.
"The earnings report will positively surprise the market,
especially in the context of the soft expectations going in and
the dismal report last quarter," said Todd Lowenstein, a
portfolio manager at fund firm HighMark Capital.
"Beating on revenue and earnings handily will boost
confidence that the reorganization is pivoting them in the right
direction."
Microsoft said nothing about its board's search for a new
CEO to succeed Ballmer, who announced in August his plan to
retire within 12 months.
As part of its reinvention as a "devices and services"
company, Microsoft now reports under two main groups, one
covering its devices and consumer business, and one its
commercial business.
The commercial side was the stronger in the quarter, posting
a 10 percent increase in revenue, chiefly from selling Office
and server software to businesses. The consumer and hardware
group's revenue rose a more modest 4 percent, held back by
another poor quarter for the Windows system as sales of personal
computers continue to decline.
PCS FADE AWAY
According to industry research firm Gartner, PC shipments
fell 8.6 percent last quarter, confirming a worldwide trend
towards tablets that has benefited Apple Inc and Google
Inc but hurt traditional PC stalwarts Microsoft and
Intel Corp.
PC sales have been sliding for the last 18 months, although
Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in an interview
on Thursday that there were "signs of stabilization."
Sales of Windows software to PC makers, such as
Hewlett-Packard Co, Lenovo Group and Dell Inc
, to install on their machines fell 7 percent in the
quarter.
Microsoft said its Surface tablet posted a sharp increase to
$400 million in sales, largely due to rising interest in the
smaller, heavily discounted Surface RT model.
Overall for the fiscal first quarter, Microsoft posted a 17
percent increase in profit to $5.2 billion, or 62 cents per
share, up from $4.5 billion, or 53 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
That topped Wall Street's average forecast of 54 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although analysts had been
edging down estimates for the last three months.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.5 billion, helped by rising
sales of its Office software. Analysts had expected $17.8
billion, on average.
Hood, who took over as CFO only in May, issued the most
detailed financial guidance from the company in several years in
a conference call with analysts. For the fiscal second quarter,
which takes in the crucial holiday shopping season, Hood
forecast revenue of $23.1 billion to $24.1 billion, ahead of
analysts' average forecast of $22.9 billion.
"As we look forward to the second quarter, our enterprise
business will remain strong, and we are also set up for
fantastic holiday season with Surface, Xbox One and a host of
devices from our partners," said Hood on the call.
Microsoft shares rose to $35.60 after hours, after closing
at $33.72 on Nasdaq. Before the profit figures were announced,
the shares were up 21 percent over last 12 months, compared to a
24 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Richard Chang and Ken
Wills)