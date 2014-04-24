(Adds analyst quote, estimates, PC sales data)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, April 24 Microsoft Corp said
on Thursday fiscal third-quarter profit fell slightly as sales
of personal computers continued to slide, hurting its consumer
business, but it still managed to beat Wall Street's pessimistic
forecasts.
The world's largest software company reported quarterly
profit of $5.66 billion, or 68 cents per share, compared with
$6.05 billion, or 72 cents, in the year-ago quarter.
The decline was exaggerated by deferred revenues boosting
the year-ago figure, and the latest quarter's profit beat Wall
Street's average estimate of 63 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 0.4 percent to $20.4 billion, meeting analysts'
average estimate.
"We would characterize these results as solid in a choppy IT
spending environment," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets. "The company benefited from less PC headwinds
in the quarter, which helped the overall bread and butter
Windows business and contributed to a good top-line
performance."
Personal computer sales fell by as much as 4.4 percent in
the quarter, according to the two major technology research
firms, making the eighth straight quarter of declines as tablets
and smartphones gain in popularity.
That decline was likely muted by the end of Microsoft's
support for its decade-old Windows XP system in early April,
which appears to have prompted many people to buy a new
computer.
Microsoft's shares rose 2 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)