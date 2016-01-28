Jan 28 Microsoft Corp reported a 10.1
percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, squeezed by a
strong dollar as well as a weak personal computer market that
has reduced demand for the company's Windows operating system.
The company's net income fell to $5.00 billion, or 62 cents
per share, in its second-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.86
billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1PIRXEs)
Total revenue fell to $23.80 billion from $26.47 billion.
But revenue from the company's increasingly important
"Intelligent Cloud" business, which includes products such as
Windows Server and platforms such as Azure, rose 5 percent to
$6.3 billion.
Microsoft, under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, has been
focusing on cloud services and mobile applications as growth
slows in its traditional software business.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)