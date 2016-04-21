BBC's 'Happy Valley' wins big at BAFTA TV awards
LONDON, May 15 BBC police drama 'Happy Valley' was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards recognizing excellence in television, beating on Sunday heavily-tipped Netflix drama 'The Crown'.
(Corrects paragraph four to say adjusted revenue rose, not fell)
April 21 Microsoft Corp reported a 5.5 fall in quarterly revenue as a strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of sales from outside the United States and a weak personal computer market limited demand for its mainstay Windows operating system.
The company's net income fell to $3.76 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $4.99 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $20.53 billion from $21.73 billion.
Adjusted revenue rose to $22.08 billion from $21.73 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SEATTLE, May 15 With evocative montages of the American west scrolling on screens behind them, Irish rockers U2 kicked off the U.S. leg of their "Joshua Tree" tour on Sunday with a few jabs at the new political landscape.