FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 17 hours ago

Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a tax benefit and strong growth in its cloud business.

The company's net income rose to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.

Microsoft's shares rose 1 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.