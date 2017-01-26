Jan 26 Microsoft Corp reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, powered by a surge in demand for the company's flagship cloud platform Azure.

The company's net income rose to $5.20 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.02 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kpo0w6)

Adjusted revenue rose to $26.07 billion from $25.51 billion.

Since taking charge in 2014, Chief Executive Satya Nadella has steered the company toward cloud services and mobile applications away from its slowing traditional software business.

Microsoft's Azure platform competes with offerings from companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc's Google , IBM Corp and Oracle Corp. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)