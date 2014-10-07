GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
NEW YORK Oct 7 Samsung Electronics initiated an arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong against Microsoft Corp on Tuesday, amid ongoing U.S. litigation over smartphone patent royalties.
The arbitration was disclosed in a court filing in a lawsuit Microsoft filed in August in New York federal court accusing Samsung of refusing to make royalty payments after it announced its intention to acquire Nokia's handset business.
Samsung said it filed the request for arbitration with the Hong Kong office of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.
The arbitration was commenced under the terms of a business collaboration agreement "to resolve a dispute concerning the calculation of success credits under that agreement," Samsung said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.