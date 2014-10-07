(Adds comments by Microsoft spokeswoman, background on new
case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
initiated an arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong
against Microsoft Corp on Tuesday, amid ongoing U.S.
litigation over smartphone patent royalties.
The arbitration was disclosed in a court filing as part of a
federal lawsuit Microsoft filed in August in New York accusing
Samsung of refusing to make royalty payments to Microsoft after
the software company announced its intention to acquire Nokia's
handset business.
Samsung said it filed the request for arbitration with the
Hong Kong office of the International Court of Arbitration of
the International Chamber of Commerce. The filing did not
indicate why the arbitration is taking place in Hong Kong.
The new case marked a counter-offensive by Samsung against
Microsoft's claims in New York and could complicate the New York
lawsuit.
The arbitration was commenced under the terms of a business
collaboration agreement "to resolve a dispute concerning the
calculation of success credits under that agreement," Samsung
said.
Jennifer Crider, a spokeswoman for Microsoft, said the
companies' contract provided that the "appropriate venue to
interpret the business collaboration agreement is New York."
"We still believe that to be true," she added.
A representative for Samsung did not respond to a request
for comment.
The arbitration came just days after Microsoft filed an
amended complaint in its New York lawsuit asking the court to
rule that it did not breach a business collaboration agreement
with Samsung.
Microsoft in the complaint also sought an order requiring
Samsung to pay $6.9 million interest on more than $1 billion in
royalty payments which it delayed in protest of the Nokia deal.
Samsung made royalty payments on time to Microsoft during
the first fiscal year after they signed their 2011 agreement,
the lawsuit said.
But after Microsoft announced the Nokia deal in September
2013, Samsung initially refused to make another payment, arguing
the purchase breached its licensing agreement with Microsoft.
Samsung eventually paid late without adding interest, Microsoft
said.
Microsoft has successfully argued that Google Inc's
Android mobile system uses some of its technology, and
as a result most hardware makers, including Samsung, have agreed
to pay patent royalties on Android handsets.
Motorola is one of the main holdouts, and that company has
been in litigation against Microsoft since 2010.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is Microsoft Corp vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 14-6039.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)