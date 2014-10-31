Oct 31 Samsung said its collaboration with
Microsoft on Windows phones raised antitrust problems once
Microsoft completed its acquisition of Nokia's handset business,
according to a court filing.
The filing late on Thursday stems from Microsoft Corp's
lawsuit accusing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
of breaching a business collaboration agreement. The lawsuit,
filed earlier this year in a New York federal court, says South
Korean smartphone company Samsung still owes $6.9 million in
interest on more than $1 billion in patent royalties it delayed
paying.
Samsung, meanwhile, said the April Nokia acquisition
violated its 2011 deal with Microsoft.
In a court filing late on Thursday, Samsung said it agreed
in 2011 to pay Microsoft royalties in exchange for a patent
license covering Samsung's Android phones. The Android operating
system is developed by Google Inc.
However, Samsung also agreed to develop Windows phones and
share confidential business information with Microsoft as part
of that collaboration. Microsoft would reduce the royalty
payments if Samsung met certain sales goals for Windows devices,
the filing said.
Microsoft's Windows phones have failed to take significant
market share from iPhone maker Apple Inc and devices
running on Android.
Once Microsoft acquired Nokia, it became a direct hardware
competitor with Samsung, the filing said, and the South Korean
company refused to continue sharing some sensitive information.
Doing so could have created problems with U.S. antitrust laws,
Samsung said.
" he agreements, now between competitors, invite charges
of collusion," Samsung said in the filing.
In a statement, Microsoft said it was "confident that our
case is strong" and that it will succeed.
Antitrust regulators in the United States and other
countries have approved Microsoft's Nokia acquisition.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is Microsoft Corp vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 14-6039.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)