WRAPUP 1-Canadian non-bank lenders race to shore up confidence as deposits withdrawn
* Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes (Recasts with share reaction, add Equitable Group's credit line)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* Microsoft says its patent-related lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, filed in a Manhattan federal court, seeks $6.9 million in unpaid interest (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes (Recasts with share reaction, add Equitable Group's credit line)
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics