By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 9 Microsoft and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have settled a contract
dispute over patent royalties, though terms of the settlement
are confidential, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.
Microsoft sued Samsung last year in a federal court in New
York, accusing Samsung of breaching a collaboration agreement by
initially refusing to make royalty payments after the U.S.
company announced its intention to acquire Nokia's
handset business in September 2013.
The lawsuit claimed Samsung still owed $6.9 million in
interest on more than $1 billion in patent royalties it delayed
paying. Samsung has countered that the Nokia acquisition
violated its 2011 collaboration deal with Microsoft.
In 2011 a technology analyst at Citigroup estimated that
Microsoft was getting $5 per Android handset sold by phone maker
HTC under a patent agreement, and that Microsoft was looking for
up to $12.50 per phone from other handset makers it had yet to
come to an agreement with. Microsoft has never confirmed those
figures, but neither has it said publicly that the estimates
were out of line.
To apply the $5 price to Samsung, the Korean company could
be paying Microsoft about $1.6 billion per year, based on
Samsung's sales of 318 million smartphones in 2014, according to
IDC shipment numbers.
Samsung said it had agreed in 2011 to pay Microsoft
royalties in exchange for a patent license covering phones that
ran Google Inc's Android operating system. Samsung also agreed
to develop Windows phones and share confidential business
information with Microsoft, according to court filings.
Once Microsoft acquired Nokia, it became a direct hardware
competitor with Samsung, the filings said, and Samsung refused
to share some sensitive information because of antitrust
concerns.
Antitrust regulators in the United States and other
countries approved the Nokia acquisition.
The settlement on Monday also ends Samsung's request for
arbitration with the Hong Kong office of the International Court
of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.
(Additional reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Grant McCool)