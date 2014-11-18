NEW YORK Nov 18 A U.S. judge has rejected
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's bid to put Microsoft
Corp's lawsuit over smartphone patent royalties on hold
while the South Korean company pursues an arbitration proceeding
in Hong Kong.
In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York
said the lawsuit would proceed despite the arbitration. Rakoff
said he would explain his reasoning in a subsequent opinion.
Microsoft sued Samsung in August, accusing it of breaching a
collaboration agreement by initially refusing to make royalty
payments after the U.S. company announced its intention to
acquire Nokia's handset business in September 2013.
The lawsuit claimed Samsung still owed $6.9 million in
interest on more than $1 billion in patent royalties it delayed
paying.
Samsung has countered that the Nokia acquisition in April
violated its 2011 deal with Microsoft.
Samsung filed the request for arbitration with the Hong Kong
office of the International Court of Arbitration of the
International Chamber of Commerce.
In a previous court filing, Samsung said it had agreed in
2011 to pay Microsoft royalties in exchange for a patent license
covering phones that ran Google Inc's Android
operating system.
Samsung also agreed to develop Windows phones and share
confidential business information with Microsoft, according to
the filing.
Once Microsoft acquired Nokia, it became a direct hardware
competitor with Samsung, the filing said, and Samsung refused to
share some sensitive information due to antitrust concerns.
Antitrust regulators in the United States and other
countries approved the Nokia acquisition.
Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The case is Microsoft Corp vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-6039.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)