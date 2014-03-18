(Adds details)
By Soham Chatterjee
March 18 Microsoft Corp's shares scaled
levels last seen in the dotcom boom following reports that the
company plans to unveil an iPad version of its Office software
suite, potentially generating billions of dollars in revenue.
Reuters reported late on Monday that new Microsoft Chief
Executive Satya Nadella would unveil the iPad app at an event on
March 27.
The event will be Nadella's first major public appearance
since his appointment last month.
Microsoft shares rose as much as 5 percent to $39.90 on
Tuesday, adding $15 billion to the company's market value. At
that price, the stock was up about 10 percent since the
announcement of Nadella's appointment on Feb. 4. The shares last
touched $40 in July 2000.
Microsoft has had iPad and iPhone versions of Office primed
for several months now, sources told Reuters, but the company
has dallied on their release due to internal divisions, among
other things.
Analysts said the lack of an Office version for the iPad may
have robbed Microsoft of billions of dollars in revenue.
(Reuters Insider: reut.rs/1gC77rr)
"We estimate that if 10 percent of the iPad install base
were to subscribe to Office then this could add 15 million
subscribers and generate $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion in
consumer Office subscription revenue per year," Bernstein
Research analyst Mark Moerdler said in a note on Tuesday.
Investors have for years urged Microsoft to adapt Office,
its most profitable product, for iPhones and iPads and devices
using Google Inc's Android software rather than
shackling it to Windows as PC sales decline.
Microsoft's productivity tools remain the industry standard
in offices, but America's employees are increasingly using
smartphone and tablets to supplement their work.
Tired of waiting for Office to be optimized for their
touchscreen devices, a growing contingent of younger companies
are turning to cheaper touch-friendly apps that can perform word
processing and other tasks in the cloud.
Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow said the plan to launch the
iPad app would signal that Microsoft is moving towards a more
serious cross-platform strategy.
Bernstein's Moerdler said he did not believe that the app
would have any significant positive or negative impact on
Microsoft's Windows franchise as most corporate customers use
Windows.
Microsoft already offers Office Online on its Windows
smartphones and as a free Web-based version.
Google Inc has been making inroads into Microsoft's
Office software business with its free Google Drive application,
which includes spreadsheets, presentation and word-processing
tools.
Last year, Apple offered free updates for life on its iWork
business software, which includes rival applications to
Microsoft's Excel, Word and PowerPoint, for MacBooks, Mac
computers and iPad.
Apple also said today it would offer an iPad 4 tablet in
place of the mid-range iPad 2 at the same price.
Tablets based on Apple's iOS platform held 36 percent share
of the market in 2013, trailing those based on Google's Android
software that had 62 percent share, according to research firm
Gartner.
Microsoft shares were trading up 4 percent at $39.60 in
midday trading on the Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)