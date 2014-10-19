NEW YORK Oct 19 Microsoft Corp. is
preparing to launch a smartwatch within the next few weeks that
will passively track a user's heart rate and work across
different mobile platforms, Forbes reported on Sunday.
The wearable gadget's battery life will exceed two days of
regular use, Forbes reported, citing unnamed sources close to
the project. It will arrive in stores soon after being unveiled
in an effort to capture the holiday season, Forbes reported.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Apple Inc unveiled a smartwatch on Sept. 9 that
will combine health and fitness tracking with communications and
will go on sale in early 2015, while Samsung Electronics Co
unveiled its Galaxy Gear smartwatch in September
2013.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, additional reporting by Bill Rigby;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)