BRIEF-Uniti Group Inc announces launch of notes offering
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Feb 4 Microsoft Corp named Satya Nadella as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, ending a longer-than-expected search for a new leader after Steve Ballmer announced his intention to retire in August.
Nadella is only the third CEO in Microsoft's 39-year history, following co-founder Bill Gates and Ballmer.
Microsoft also announced that John Thompson, lead independent director, will succeed Gates as chairman. Gates will assume a new role as "technology advisor," the company said in a statement.
Shares of the world's largest software maker edged higher in premarket trading.
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.