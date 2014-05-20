(Corrects 5th paragraph; starting price of MacBook Air is $899,
By Bill Rigby
NEW YORK May 20 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a larger but lighter version of its Surface Pro tablet
on Tuesday, hoping that the company's expertise in business
software will help it take on Apple Inc in mobile
devices.
At a presentation in New York, new Chief Executive Officer
Satya Nadella made it clear that Microsoft, which recently
acquired Nokia's handset business, is committed fully to making
its own devices, despite a lack of success for its phones and
tablets so far.
"We are not building hardware for hardware's sake," said
Nadella, at the event. "We want to build experiences that bring
together all the capabilities of our company.
The Surface Pro 3 tablet, which comes in three models
starting from $799 and costing up to $1,949, features a 12-inch
screen, much larger than Apple iPad's 9.7 inches. It also comes
with access to Microsoft's Office software suite, employed in
businesses around the world.
Microsoft executives made frequent comparisons with the
MacBook Air at Tuesday's launch, making it clear that Apple's
lightest laptop, which starts at $899, was the device to beat.
The same executives, highlighting a focus on the enterprise
segment of the market, also talked up the limitations of
existing tablets in a full office environment.
Microsoft "has concentrated on its key strength - business
users who look at tablets as extensions and/or replacements for
full laptop capability," Jack Gold of J. Gold Associates wrote.
"Microsoft finally seems to understand it cannot go head to head
with Apple's iPad, and must offer a superior business device."
Microsoft, which is recasting itself as a 'devices and
services' company, has not made much headway on the devices
side, except for its Xbox game console.
The Surface, launched in October 2012 and updated last year,
has about 2 percent of the tablet market, failing to make a dent
on Apple's iPad. Microsoft has only 3 percent global share in
smartphones, chiefly through Nokia.
The Surface Pro 3 runs the full Windows operating system,
and Microsoft hopes it will be the device consumers and
companies go to when they are replacing laptops.
Initial reaction was positive, but analysts have doubts that
Microsoft can easily haul itself into a meaningful position in
the hardware business.
"This is Microsoft's best shot yet to move the needle in the
right direction on market share gains," said Daniel Ives, an
analyst at FBR Capital Markets. "The odds are stacked against
Microsoft, although we have to credit Nadella with putting his
pedal to the metal to go after tablet market share, which
remains key going forward."
The new device, which like previous versions uses Intel Corp
processors, will be available to order this week.
