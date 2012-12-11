BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
Dec 11 Microsoft Corp said the Microsoft Surface with Windows RT will be available at retail stores in the United States and Australia as early as mid-December.
Additional availability will be added in a number of countries in the coming months, the company said.
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.