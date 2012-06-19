New Surface tablet computers by Microsoft are displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) took the wraps off its "Surface" tablet on Monday, taking aim at a market dominated by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad.

The Surface will come in two versions, one running Windows RT, based on the same chip designs that power most tablet computers today, and a higher-performance version running Windows 8 Pro.

Here's how the basic Surface measures up against the iPad:

* The RT Surface boasts a thickness of 9.3 millimeters, versus the iPad's 9.4 millimeters.

* It will weigh about 1.5 pounds. Apple's iPads weigh 1.44 pounds and 1.46 pounds for the WiFi and 4G LTE versions, respectively.

* A 10.6-inch-diagonal screen, compared with the iPad's 9.7-inch screen. The Surface also features a unique 16:9 aspect ratio.

* The RT Surface is configurable with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage. Apple's iPad has 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB options.

* Pricing was not revealed on Monday, except that it would be "competitive" with current tablets and Intel-powered Ultrabooks. Apple's iPads go for $499 to $699 for the WiFi model, and $629 to $829 for various storage sizes of the 4G LTE model.

* The RT Surface features a built-in kickstand and comes with a cover that doubles as an ultra-thin keyboard. Apple's iPad supports a plethora of third-party covers, stands and keyboards, as well as its own Smart Cover for $39 to $69.

* The Surface features USB ports, 2x2 MIMO antennae and MicroSD slots, as well as display outputs. Apple's iPad features the 30-pin dock connector port. (Reporting By Mauro Whiteman; Editing by Richard Pullin)