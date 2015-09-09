By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Microsoft Corp asked a
federal appeals court on Wednesday to block the U.S. government
from forcing the company to hand over a customer's emails stored
on an Irish server, warning that the precedent would create a
"global free-for-all" that eviscerates personal privacy.
The case, the first in which a U.S. company has challenged a
warrant seeking data held abroad, has captured the attention of
the technology industry, privacy advocates and news
organizations.
The appeal is centered on a search warrant seeking the
emails of an individual in Dublin, as part of a drug
investigation. The person has not been identified.
Joshua Rosenkranz, a lawyer for Microsoft, warned the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that upholding the
warrant would open the door to other countries using their law
enforcement powers to seize the emails of Americans held in the
United States.
"We would go crazy if China did this to us," Rosenkranz
said.
But Justin Anderson, a lawyer for the government, said U.S.
law enforcement can obtain electronic information held by
American companies with a valid warrant, regardless of where the
data happens to be stored.
"It's not a question of ownership," he said, likening it to
seizing account records from a bank. "It's about custody and
control."
Nearly 100 organizations and individuals filed briefs in
support of Microsoft's position, including tech giants like
Apple Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Cisco
Systems Inc and media companies like McClatchy Co
and Gannett Co Inc.
The three-judge panel directed tough questions at both
sides, giving little indication of how it will eventually rule.
The statute at issue, the Stored Communications Act, was
enacted in 1986, decades before providers like Microsoft began
building servers abroad to improve speed.
The question is whether the warrant is an "extraterritorial"
application of the law, as Microsoft contends, or whether the
fact that U.S.-based Microsoft employees can retrieve the data
means the statute is being used only within the United States,
as the government argues.
"This was a pre-CompuServe, pre-AOL world" when the law was
passed, Rosenkranz said, urging the court to leave it to
Congress to close what he said was a gap in the law.
Circuit Judge Gerald Lynch agreed that legislative action
would be best but noted wryly that Congress does not always act
quickly.
"We'll all be holding our breath," he said with a smile.
The case is In the Matter of a Warrant to Search a Certain
E-mail Account Controlled and Maintained by Microsoft Corp, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-2985.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)