SEATTLE Jan 21 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday unveiled a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images.

The device, called Microsoft HoloLens, has no wires and looks like a visor. It ups the stakes in the emerging market for virtual reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc's Oculus.

The device will be available around the same time as Windows 10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said at a presentation at Microsoft's headquarters near Seattle. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)