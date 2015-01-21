BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SEATTLE Jan 21 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday unveiled a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images.
The device, called Microsoft HoloLens, has no wires and looks like a visor. It ups the stakes in the emerging market for virtual reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc's Oculus.
The device will be available around the same time as Windows 10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said at a presentation at Microsoft's headquarters near Seattle. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: