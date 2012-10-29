* Ballmer says demand "well above" Windows 7
* CEO reports "incredible response" but no hard figures
* Microsoft showcases new Windows Phones
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 Microsoft Corp
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said on Monday demand for the
company's new Windows 8 operating system, released to the public
on Friday, was running at a higher rate than its last release,
Windows 7.
"We're seeing preliminary demand well above where we were
with Windows 7, which is gratifying," Ballmer said at an event
launching new Windows phones.
Windows 7 is the best-selling version of Windows so far,
selling more than 670 million licenses in three years since
release in 2009.
"Over the weekend we saw an incredible response around the
globe to Windows 8 and the Microsoft Surface," said Ballmer,
referring to Microsoft's first own-brand tablet, designed to
challenge Apple Inc's iPad. He did not give out any
sales figures.
On Friday, there were moderate lines at Microsoft's 60 or so
stores across the United States for the Surface.
Ballmer was in San Francisco speaking at an event showcasing
phones running its new Windows Phone 8 software, which go on
sale this weekend.
Microsoft has struggled to make headway in the smartphone
market, holding just 3.5 percent of the worldwide market,
compared to 68 percent for Google Inc's Android devices
and 17 percent for Apple's iPhone, according to tech research
firm IDC.
The company highlighted how the new phones make use of
Microsoft's SkyDrive cloud service, enabling users to sync and
transfer music, documents and photos between PCs, tablets and
the Xbox game console. Microsoft added that it now has 120,000
apps in its online store for phones, still far fewer than the
number available for iPhone and Android users.
Ballmer and other Microsoft executives showed off slim and
colorful phones from handset makers Nokia, Samsung
and HTC.
The phones will be rolled out in the United States by
carriers AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile during
November.