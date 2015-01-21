(Adds background on financial effect)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Jan 21 Microsoft Corp will
give away its upcoming Windows 10 operating system as a free
upgrade to users of the most recent versions of Windows and
Windows Phone, as the world's largest software company tries to
retain customers in the mobile era.
The 'free' strategy is a calculated gamble for Microsoft,
designed to put Windows in as many devices as possible. The
company would then make up for any lost revenue by selling
services such as Office over the Internet, or cloud.
"It's a necessary evil as CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft
have recognized the 'golden goose' and major revenue
opportunities will happen after the upgrades have taken place,"
said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets.
"Microsoft needs to lay seeds for its cloud-centric strategy
and Windows 10 is the epicenter of that strategy. It's all about
making it attractive for the ecosystem to upgrade onto this
next-generation platform."
The immediate revenue hit is unlikely to be large, as
Microsoft gets no more than $500 million of its $20 billion or
so annual Windows revenue from upgrades, analysts said. The vast
majority of Windows revenue comes from hardware makers
installing it on new personal computers and businesses paying
for multi-year licenses.
Investors were not impressed. Microsoft shares fell 1
percent to $45.91 on Nasdaq shortly before the close.
The company is expected to say more about the financial
effects of the new approach when it reports quarterly earnings
next week.
Windows 10, expected on the market this autumn, will be
available for one year as a free upgrade to users of Windows 7,
Windows 8.1 and Windows Phone 8.1, Myerson said.
Industry and Wall Street analysts described the move as
inevitable.
Windows only features on roughly 15 percent of computing
devices including phones and tablets, and is largely irrelevant
for many consumers. It lags Apple Inc and Google Inc
, which regularly update their software systems free
for customers.
"The way to motivate consumers is to make upgrades
transparent and painless - meaning free and low-to-no effort,"
said Forrester analyst Frank Gillett. "Microsoft had to match
the expectation set by the mobile and Web leaders."
At an event at its headquarters near Seattle, Microsoft also
tried to burnish its flagging reputation for innovation.
Unexpectedly, it unveiled a holographic lens device that
allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of
computer-generated images. Microsoft HoloLens, which looks like
a wireless visor, raises the stakes in the emerging market for
virtual and augmented reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc's
Oculus and Google's Glass project.
The device will be available around the same time as Windows
10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said.
Executives also showed off an Xbox app for games on Windows
10 and a new version of its browser code named 'Spartan,' which
lets users make notes on Web pages and share them.
Microsoft announced its new Windows 10 operating system in
September, billing it as a move to unify all kinds of device
users. It skipped Windows 9 altogether, to put some distance
between the new system and Windows 8, which confused many users
by ditching the start button menu and using a new layout.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Andre
Grenon and Richard Chang)