SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Microsoft Corp
is set to allow apps from rival Google Inc's Android
system onto its own Windows phones later this year, according to
two sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
The move would mark a radical shift for Microsoft, which has
struggled to attract users and has only 3 percent of the global
smartphone market.
By contrast, Android phones, led by Samsung,
control 81 percent of the market and Apple Inc 15
percent, according to Strategy Analytics.
Microsoft is expected to make the announcement at its
developer conference in San Francisco later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Marguerita Choy)