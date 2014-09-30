SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday the next version of its operating system will be called Windows 10.

The system, expected to be released next year, three years after its last release, Windows 8, will be the "most comprehensive platform ever," said Terry Myerson, Microsoft's head of operating systems, at an event in San Francisco.

