SEATTLE, June 20 Microsoft Corp
announced the latest version of its smartphone software called
Windows Phone 8 on Wednesday as it looks to beef up its
challenge to Apple Inc's iPhone and Google Inc's
Android devices.
The world's largest software company said Windows Phone 8
would share core code with its forthcoming Windows 8 computer
software, which means more devices and applications will be
available for its phone users.
Windows 8 -- which is optimized for touch and will work on
tablets -- is expected to be introduced around October, but
Microsoft has not set a firm date.
Microsoft did not say when the new phone software, codenamed
'Apollo', will be released, or discuss any new features at an
event in San Francisco.
Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in an attempt to
crack the phone market, which many see as key to the future of
computing, but is still a minor player.
The company had only 2 percent of the world's smartphone
market last quarter, according to tech research firm Gartner.
Google's Android leads the market with 56 percent, followed by
Apple with 23 percent.
Microsoft has signed a deal to supply the software for Nokia
phones in an attempt to increase sales.