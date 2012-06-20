* Moves closer to unified code for phones, tablets, PCs
* Hopes shared core means more apps, devices
* New Nokia, HTC, Samsung Windows phones expected this
autumn
* Carrier support from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, June 20 Microsoft Corp's new
phone software will be built on the same core as its new
upcoming PC and tablet operating system, bringing the company
one step closer to unifying its Windows franchise across a full
range of screens that are revolutionizing computing.
The world's largest software company, which is running to
keep up with Apple Inc's iPhone and Google Inc's
Android devices, said the common core means customers
will have a greater choice of phones and applications, and be
able to switch between multiple machines more easily.
The move follows the launch of the Surface tablet on Monday,
Microsoft's effort to join the fast-growing mobile computing
market and to tackle Apple's iPad head on.
At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Microsoft
officially announced its new phone software, called Windows
Phone 8, and said phones running the software would hit the
market this autumn.
The new phones - made by handset makers Nokia,
Samsung Electronics, HTC Corp and Huawei
on Qualcomm dual-core chips - will feature voice
commands, Skype calling, near-field communication (NFC) for
wireless transactions and built-in maps for GPS directions.
Microsoft's voice recognition feature goes beyond Apple's
rival Siri service by allowing users to issue commands to apps,
not just the phone's core operating system.
The new software will support NFC transactions - in which
the user taps a reader to make a purchase - but Microsoft is
leaving it to independent software makers to write the actual
applications controlling the process, meaning it will not be a
direct competitor to the Google Wallet service for Android
phones.
Microsoft's new phones will have an updated, customizable
start screen in Microsoft's new 'Metro' style, which centers on
touchable 'tiles', or colorful squares, representing people,
applications and services which update in real time, for example
showing Facebook posts or new email.
The Metro style is also the interface for Microsoft's
Windows 8 operating system - designed to run on both tablets and
traditional PCs - which Microsoft is expected to launch around
October.
The success of the phones partly depends on the marketing
support they get from carriers. No. 1 U.S. mobile operator
Verizon Wireless said in April it expects to have Windows Phone
8 devices in time for the holiday shopping season as it wants a
strong competitor to Apple's iPhone and Google Inc's Android.
No. 2 U.S. mobile operator AT&T and No. 4 T-Mobile USA said
they plan to carry Windows Phone 8 smartphones later this year.
No. 3 U.S. operator Sprint declined to comment.
APP DEARTH
Microsoft's Windows phones have been well reviewed but have
not caught on in the market, partly due to the fact that there
are only 100,000 or so apps available, compared to 500,000 or so
for both Apple and Android devices.
Microsoft is hoping that a common core between its PC and
phone software will make it easier for developers to create
applications for both, with minimal adjustments.
The company said current devices, which run on Windows Phone
7.5, will not be able to update to Windows Phone 8. Windows
Phone 7.5 users will be offered an update that includes the new
software's start screen but excludes other features. That could
dampen sales of Windows Phone 7.5 devices for the next few
months until the new crop of phones appears in stores.
The Redmond, Washington-based company has invested billions
of dollars in phones - including a deal with Nokia to use its
software - in an attempt to break into the market.
So far it has had little impact, capturing only 2 percent of
the world's smartphone market last quarter, according to tech
research firm Gartner. Google's Android leads the market with 56
percent, followed by Apple with 23 percent.
Microsoft shares closed up 23 cents at $30.93 on Nasdaq.