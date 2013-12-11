By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Microsoft Corp
has sold more than 2 million Xbox One video game consoles since
its Nov. 22 launch, catching up with rival Sony Corp's
PlayStation 4 released a week earlier.
The U.S. software giant on Wednesday said it took 18 days
for Xbox One's global sales to surpass 2 million. Japan's Sony
last week said it took 15 days for PS4 sales to cross 2.1
million.
The Xbox One, on sale in 13 countries, is selling quicker
than its predecessor, the Xbox 360, and is sold out at most
retailers, said Microsoft spokesman David Dennis.
"We're manufacturing as fast as we can" to replenish
supplies at stores during the holiday season, Dennis said.
The Xbox One, priced $499 in the United States, and PS4,
priced $399, offer improved graphics for increased realism and
faster processors permitting smoother play, as well as numerous
exclusive games.
With the Xbox One, Microsoft hopes to not only entice gamers
but appeal to a broader consumer base of TV fans and music
lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media
applications.
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian in October said
he expected shipments of 2.5 million to 3 million consoles for
both the Xbox One and PS4 in October-December.