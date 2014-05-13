SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Microsoft Corp slashed the price of its Xbox One gaming console by $100, matching Sony Corp's Playstation 4 after about six months on the market.

The company said on Tuesday it will offer its Xbox One gaming console without the Kinect motion sensor for $399 starting June 9.

The move is expected to spur sales of the console, which have lagged Sony's PS4 since their holiday launches. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing by Franklin Paul)