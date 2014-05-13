BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Microsoft Corp slashed the price of its Xbox One gaming console by $100, matching Sony Corp's Playstation 4 after about six months on the market.
The company said on Tuesday it will offer its Xbox One gaming console without the Kinect motion sensor for $399 starting June 9.
The move is expected to spur sales of the console, which have lagged Sony's PS4 since their holiday launches. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.