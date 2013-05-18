* Microsoft set to unveil new Xbox Tuesday
* Renews contest with Sony, Nintendo for $65 bln game market
* Xbox key to Microsoft's broader push into consumers' lives
By Malathi Nayak and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, May 18 Microsoft Corp
is set to make a splash this week with the eagerly
awaited unveiling of its new Xbox game console, eight years
after the last version, as it seeks a larger share of the $65
billion a year global computer gaming industry.
But the small device faces some big competition from the
PlayStation 4 by Sony Corp and the Wii U by Nintendo Co
Ltd in a shifting market.
Gamers are gravitating to online play - suggesting the
hey-day of console games are over - while Microsoft wants its
sleek new toy to finally cross the bridge to the mainstream and
become the family's entertainment center.
"Core gamers are very hungry for a new machine but the
difference between 2005 and now is that the stakes are so much
higher," said Ryan McCaffrey, executive editor at entertainment
website IGN.com, harking back to Microsoft's last Xbox release.
"The entire Xbox experiment from Microsoft was for it to be the
center piece of your living room."
To that end, industry-watchers are expecting a raft of
improvements from the new Xbox, when Microsoft unveils it at its
Redmond, Washington, headquarters on Tuesday, from closer
integration with the TV and link-ups with mobile devices to
access to new and even exclusive content.
Console gaming still takes the lion's share of a growing
gaming market - about 42 percent of the $65 billion world
market, according to Microsoft. But playing games on smartphones
and tablets, or as an offshoot to online social networks, is
gaining ground fast.
Console sales have been in decline for the last four years,
chiefly because of aging devices, but the first of the new
generation of machines has not reignited the sector.
Nintendo's Wii U, launched in November, had sold only 3.45
million units through the end of March, well below the company's
initial forecast of 5.5 million. Hopes for Sony's PS4, teased in
March, are low key.
"The next wave crest isn't as high as the previous one,"
said Lewis Ward, research manager at International Data Corp,
who calculates that about 250 million Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation
3 and Nintendo Wii units were sold between 2005 and 2012.
"I do think that consoles as a product category have peaked
and the next gen devices won't match those totals," he said.
LOW MARGINS
The Xbox itself is not a key financial factor for the
world's largest software maker. Its Entertainment & Devices unit
is set to break $10 billion in sales for the first time this
year, but that's half the sales of its Windows unit, and a lot
less profitable, averaging less than 15 percent margin compared
to 60 percent or higher for Windows or Office.
The company has more than 46 million members who subscribe
to its online gaming and digital entertainment service Xbox
Live, but that's still a fraction of the people who pay for its
software.
However, the Xbox is still a key weapon in Microsoft's
strategic battle with Google Inc, Apple Inc,
Amazon.com Inc and others for a central place in
consumers' lives.
"This (the new Xbox) is of massive importance to Microsoft.
It is a piece of a larger war for the consumer that it is
battling. They want to be fully integrated with the consumer
whether it's in the living room or mobile," said P.J. McNealy,
CEO and founder of Digital World Research. "Arguably the battle
against both Apple and Google for dominating a consumer's time
share more so than taking on Sony and Nintendo directly."
That means Microsoft will be aiming for many markets at the
same time, from the core and casual gamer to the TV watcher and
music fan.
To do that, industry watchers expect Microsoft to integrate
the new Xbox much more closely to the TV and cable or satellite
box, perhaps allowing users to change channel or buy movies with
a wave of the hand through its motion-control Kinect sensor.
They also expect to hear more about SmartGlass, Microsoft's app
that lets you link an Xbox to a tablet or smartphone.
Users can already get Netflix through the Xbox, and
Microsoft recently started its own studio to produce exclusive
content, meaning the new device is a gateway to much more than
games.
"I think they're going to try to have their cake and eat it
too - they will try to get casual people for entertainment while
keeping the hardcore gamers interested," said McCaffrey at
IGN.com. "They want their console on all the time, whether it's
a mom watching Amazon video, the son playing a game and the dad
watching (Major League Baseball) TV on another app - that's
their goal."