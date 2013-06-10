By Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES, June 10 Microsoft Corp
said on Monday its new Xbox One console would launch in November
at $499 in the United States, higher than most gamers had
expected.
The price is greater than its current console, the Xbox 360,
but it includes a Kinect motion sensor for hands-free game
playing.
Microsoft announced the Xbox One in May as the latest move
in its rivalry with Nintendo Co Ltd and Sony Corp
in the $65 billion a year video game business.
At a glitzy event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3)
in Los Angeles, Microsoft said the console will be sold in 21
countries, including the United Kingdom at 429 pounds.
The announcement of the pricing was met with some groans
from the audience, mostly hard-core gaming enthusiasts, who had
hoped for a cheaper price tag.
The 8 gigabyte Xbox One is priced higher than Nintendo's new
Wii U 8GB model at $300. Sony may detail pricing of its new
PlayStation 4 at a presentation at E3 later on Monday.
Microsoft also announced exclusive game titles coming to the
new console, including an Xbox edition of 'Minecraft' and a new
'Halo' game, which will be released in 2014.
Yusuf Mehdi, an executive at Microsoft's interactive
entertainment unit, did not set any sales targets for the new
Xbox, even though its existing console is currently the best
selling in the United States market.
"We have nothing new to announce other than the price," said
Mehdi in an interview.