By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Microsoft Corp
aims to upstage rival Sony Corp with a console
that goes well beyond gaming and helps transform media viewing,
a long-cherished but elusive goal.
The software giant is betting its first new video game
console in eight years, which goes on sale on Friday, will help
sustain its position as a dominant player in gaming hardware. It
also hopes to build a high-margin, rapid-growth business that
plays a bigger role in how people watch television and consume
media content.
The console has received early positive reviews for its
performance, interface and exclusive launch games. Yusuf Mehdi,
chief marketing and strategy officer for Xbox, said preorders
for Xbox One were running at twice the rate of 2005's Xbox 360
but declined to elaborate.
"We continue to be on track for the biggest launch in Xbox
history," Mehdi said. "We're building the largest volume of
consoles that we've ever done." He added that the company is
anticipating an adequate supply to meet demand.
Revenue from Xbox games and consoles, including the
blockbuster "Halo" game franchise, yielded 10 percent of total
Microsoft sales in the last fiscal year. A successful launch
could give a much-needed lift to the software titan, which is
trying to become a significant player in hardware.
Microsoft wants to become a "devices and services" giant as
it struggles to find the right formula and hire a new chief
executive to take on Google Inc, Apple Inc,
and Amazon.com Inc in a mobile-computing era.
Japan's Sony, which launched its new PlayStation 4 gaming
console last week, and Nintendo Co Ltd, which has
struggled with slow sales of its next-generation Wii U console,
have also crammed media apps and content onto their machines,
but analysts say Microsoft is taking it a step further.
The Xbox One, which will launch in 13 markets worldwide,
will cater to its loyal gamer fan base with exclusive titles
like "Forza Motorsport 5" and "Ryse: Son of Rome." Beyond that,
the company hopes the device crosses over to the mainstream and
becomes a family entertainment center.
MONEY IN THE LIVING ROOM
To entice TV viewers and simplify their viewing experience,
the new device comes with features like voice control via its
Kinect input device - ostensibly in place of a remote - and the
ability to integrate it with cable boxes.
As with the PlayStation and Nintendo's Wii U, the Xbox One
comes loaded with Netflix and other popular media apps. But
Microsoft has started its own studio to produce exclusive video
content, meaning the new device could become a gateway to much
more than games.
To bolster its entertainment offerings, Microsoft launched
its Xbox Music app, a digital music service that vies with
Apple's iTunes, last year.
"The profit margin of that business is more defensible than
the current PC business. Microsoft has a more solid shot at the
living room, by way of Xbox, than it does through PCs," said
Roger Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.
"There's a lot of monetization possible if you can take over
the living room, so Microsoft is highly motivated to make that
game platform as versatile as possible."
Microsoft is battling Sony, which sold 1 million of its
PlayStation 4s within the first 24 hour of its Nov. 15 release
in the United States and Canada, and is currently sold out in
many retail stores and online. At $499, the Xbox One costs $100
more than its rival console.
TANK OF SHARKS
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian has said he
expects shipments of 2.5 million to 3 million units for both the
Xbox One and PS4 in the fourth quarter.
Microsoft is pulling out the stops on marketing, producing
creative stunts such as immersing the first Xbox One console to
go on sale, in New Zealand, in a tank of 20 sharks.
"With everything they're going through ... one shining light
there that they really feel good about" is the Xbox franchise,
said Peter Moore, chief operating officer of Electronic Arts Inc
, who led the launch of the Xbox 360 when he was at
Microsoft.
"It's a great company with a lot of good businesses, but the
real sparkle right now, particularly this week on campus right
now ... will be the launch of the Xbox One."
Microsoft hopes to avoid the glitches that plagued Sony,
whose PlayStation 4 launch was marred by problems while booting
up the machine and units being damaging during shipping.
Selling something more than a game console is imperative,
with more and more potential customers gravitating to free
online and mobile games, analysts say.
Over the last eight years, Sony and Microsoft both sold more
than 80 million PS3 and Xbox 360 units each, while Nintendo sold
over 100 million Wii consoles. The industry has debated whether
the console heyday is over, with hardware sales in decline for
the past four years.
But analysts expect new consoles to reignite the sector. The
PS4 is currently in short supply at many retail stores and
online after a robust launch.
"All of those questions have been put to rest by the strong
pickup this weekend of the Sony platform, and we're very
confident Xbox will have a strong launch this weekend as well,"
EA's Moore said.
EA games like "Battlefield 4" and "FIFA 14" had strong sales
as PS4 machines flew off store shelves, Moore said. The same
titles will be released for Xbox One, in addition to some
upcoming exclusive titles like sci-fi shooter "Titanfall."
In a rare display of solidarity, Xbox sent a congratulatory
tweet to Sony shortly after the PS4 hit store shelves.
"This isn't so much a competitive effort. It's really about
how we grow the broader market ... that should really be the
focus and a little bit of that was the spirit behind
congratulating Sony for the good work they've done," Microsoft's
Mehdi said.