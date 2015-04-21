The headquarters of Yahoo Inc. is shown in Sunnyvale, California May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Yahoo Inc and Microsoft Corp added a termination clause to the terms of their search partnership agreement under which either company can end the deal on or after Oct. 1, 2015, according to a regulatory filing by Yahoo on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1En0U0y)

The 10-year search partnership, crafted by former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer and former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, allowed the companies to amend or terminate the agreement five years after its commencement on Feb. 23, 2015.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)