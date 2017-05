April 16 Microsoft Corp and Yahoo Inc amended a 2009 partnership to give Yahoo more flexibility to enhance the search services on any platform.

Microsoft will get exclusive rights to sell ads delivered by its Bing ads platform, while Yahoo will continue to sell ads on its Gemini platform.

The 10-year search partnership was crafted by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz in 2009.

