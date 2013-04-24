SEATTLE, April 23 China's ZTE Corp,
one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has agreed to pay
Microsoft Corp a royalty for devices it makes using
Google Inc's Android and Chrome operating systems.
ZTE is the latest in a line of hardware manufacturers that
have struck a patent deal with Microsoft, which has successfully
argued that Android - which Google provides free to handset
makers - uses Microsoft-owned technology.
Google itself, and its Motorola phone maker unit, are the
most notable holdouts against a patent agreement with Microsoft.
Those differences could be settled soon, depending on the
judge's verdict in a patent trial in Seattle.
Reaching agreement with ZTE means Microsoft now has patent
deals in place with four of the five leading Android phone
makers.
It already has agreements with South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and LG Corp, and with
Taiwan's HTC Corp.
It has no deal with China's fast-growing Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd.
The ZTE deal marks progress for Microsoft with companies
operating in China, following last week's patent agreement with
contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, parent of Foxconn.
Microsoft said it now has Android patent deals with about 20
device makers, and 60 percent of Android phones sold worldwide
are covered by a Microsoft patent license.