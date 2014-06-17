'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney
April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
June 17 Oracle Corp is in talks with Micros Systems Inc to buy the software maker for retailers and hotel chains for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
While the companies are in exclusive talks, they could still fail to reach an agreement, the report said. (r.reuters.com/hyw22w)
Micros shares were up 17 percent at $67.54 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Oracle shares were up 1 percent at $42.53.
Oracle and Micros could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND