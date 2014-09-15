Reuters Market Eye - Mid-cap state-run banks gain as investors take fresh long positions in equity derivatives. Traders cite inflation data as the key reason.

India's WPI in August eased to 3.74 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data shows.

Retail inflation edged down slightly in August but core CPI falls sharply by around 50 basis points on month.

Below is a list of mid-cap banks witnessing short covering

Sept futures Open Interest Change

(shares)

Oriental Bank Of Commerce (ORBC.NS) 472,000

Syndicate Bank (SBNK.NS) 416,000

Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS) 628,000

Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS) 956,000

Union Bank (UNBK.NS) 646,000

