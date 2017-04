Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in mid-sized drug makers extend a recent rally as dealers cite evidence of good buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

"A weaker rupee and an increasingly diversified revenue base are attracting FIIs," said a dealer with a domestic brokerage.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd(ARBN.NS) gain 1.8 percent, bringing the gains over the past eight sessions including Thursday to 37 percent.

Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS) is up 2.2 percent, heading for its sixth daily gain in the past seven sessions for a total gain of 28 percent so far during that period.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)