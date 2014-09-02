Sept 2 Midas SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Q2 net loss was 77.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 36 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q2 operating loss was 71.1 million zlotys versus a loss of 48.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q2 revenue of 72.5 million zlotys versus 49.6 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: