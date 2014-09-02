BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2 Midas SA :
* Said on Monday it reported Q2 net loss was 77.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 36 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q2 operating loss was 71.1 million zlotys versus a loss of 48.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q2 revenue of 72.5 million zlotys versus 49.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017