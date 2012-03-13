* TBC to pay $11.50/share
* Offer represents 28 pct premium
* TBC to take $137 mln of Midas' debt, pension liabilities
* Cos expect deal to close by 2nd-qtr
March 13 U.S. auto repair chain Midas Inc
said it agreed to be bought by TBC Corp, a unit of
Japan's Sumitomo Corp, for $173 million in cash.
TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent
premium to the stock's closing price of $8.99 on Monday.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based TBC, which supplies
automotive replacement tires to retailers and distributors in
the United States, said it will also assume $137 million of
Midas' debt and pension liabilities.
In January, Midas' rival Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack
agreed to be taken private by Gores Group for about $791
million in cash.
Midas provides brake, maintenance, exhaust and suspension
services at over 2,250 franchised, licensed and company-owned
shops in 14 countries, including nearly 1,500 in the United
States and Canada.
The company, which in August said it would consider
strategic alternatives, expects the deal to close by the end of
the second quarter.
Midas Chief Executive Alan Feldman, who owns about 2 percent
of the company's shares, has signed an agreement in support of
the offer.
Midas' largest shareholder is Gabelli Funds, with a 22
percent stake.
Under the merger agreement, Midas has agreed not to solicit
any competing offers.
TBC -- which is owned by Sumitomo Corp of America, the
largest unit of Sumitomo Corp -- is taking financial advise from
Morgan Joseph TriArtisan, while J.P. Morgan Securities is acting
as the financial adviser to Midas.
Midas shares, which have risen 37 percent since the company
said it was evaluating a sale, were up 28 percent at $11.48 in
premarket trade on Tuesday.