Aapico Hitech PCL stand out on valuations among 14 companies in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The auto-parts maker has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 94, the highest in the sector, and an Analyst Revision (ARM) score of 83.

Aapico's revenue for the quarter ended June 2012 stood at 3.9 billion baht, up over 51 percent from a year ago, while net income rose more than five times to 280 million baht.

Of the seven analysts tracking Aapico, five recommend a strong buy or buy, one rates the stock a hold while one ranks it a strong sell.

The stock has appreciated over 97 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 18.46 for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

Another firm with a high Val-Mo score in the Thai consumer discretionary sector is Somboon Advance Technology, also with 94.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)