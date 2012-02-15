Feb 15 Shares in Philippines' Aboitiz
Power Corporation are showing signs of weakness.
The shares, which were capped in a narrow range from
November, penetrated their lower Bollinger band last week,
suggesting a breakout.
The breakout is accompanied by an increase in five-day
volume over the past 30 days. The share price has also fallen
below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, a
bearish move.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator has also
cut its signal line downwards and is in the negative zone.
Technical view: link.reuters.com/cuf66s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)